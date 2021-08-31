Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,904 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 349.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,400,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after acquiring an additional 121,612 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADVM. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

