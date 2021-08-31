Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $181.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.