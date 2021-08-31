Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) VP Randy Shefman Sells 1,000 Shares

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.33. 264,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $138.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

