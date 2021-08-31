Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.76 Million Stock Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 376.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Gap were worth $24,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Gap’s payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

