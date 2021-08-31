Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $22,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

