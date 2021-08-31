Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,716 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $25,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chemed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chemed by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,596. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $472.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.17 and a 200 day moving average of $472.38. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.