Ryan Darrah Sells 2,697 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,697 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $129,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FORR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.03. 624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after buying an additional 235,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 6.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 53.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. 50.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

