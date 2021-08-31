Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:RYAN) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 31st

Ryan Specialty Group’s (NYSE:RYAN) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Ryan Specialty Group had issued 56,918,278 shares in its public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,337,579,533 based on an initial share price of $23.50. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $33.15.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

