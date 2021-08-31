SafeMoon Inu 24 Hour Volume Hits $77,397.00 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $77,397.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.