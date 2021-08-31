Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the July 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Safran stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.35. 226,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.50. Safran has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Safran currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

