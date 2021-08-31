Sanders Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 130,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

ING Groep stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 283,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,587. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.