Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.46 Billion Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272,869 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,458,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 111,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 662,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,003,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $259.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

