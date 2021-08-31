Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.
SAND traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,625. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $9.67.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
