Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

SAND traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,625. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 60,621 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

