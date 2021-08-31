Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STSA. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

STSA opened at $4.92 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 747,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 426.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

