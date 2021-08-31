ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $808.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce sales of $808.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $802.20 million and the highest is $815.70 million. ScanSource posted sales of $782.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ScanSource.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SCSC opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $37.66.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
