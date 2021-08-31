ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $808.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce sales of $808.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $802.20 million and the highest is $815.70 million. ScanSource posted sales of $782.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $37.66.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.