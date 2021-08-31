Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,341 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 451.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

SLB opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

