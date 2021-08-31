Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Position Cut by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 956,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 4.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $51,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moller Financial Services raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 402,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 252,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.82. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

