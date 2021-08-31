Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $109.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

