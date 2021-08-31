Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,849,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,024 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 4.94% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $1,544,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,638. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $109.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

