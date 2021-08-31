Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scor stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,009. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2178 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCRYY. UBS Group upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.