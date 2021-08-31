Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,067 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 326,918 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 3.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SEA were worth $74,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,435 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

SEA stock traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.32. 250,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,778. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.86.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

