Sealed Air Co. (SEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 17th

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

SEE stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

