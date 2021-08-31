Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of SNFCA opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $185.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.
In related news, VP Jason G. Overbaugh sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
