Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SNFCA opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $185.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, VP Jason G. Overbaugh sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

