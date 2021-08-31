Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.07. 17,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.