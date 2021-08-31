Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 250,000 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,600. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.73. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,946. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.