Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 510,000 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,953,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.14% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,692,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,464,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,159,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,878,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,629,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. 97,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

