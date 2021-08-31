Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $62.61 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,819 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products makes up 1.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.22% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $62,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

NASDAQ MXIM remained flat at $$103.14 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,932. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $291,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.