Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 97,500 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,963 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 912,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.63.

AAP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.07. 18,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.48. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.