SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.83

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.