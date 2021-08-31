Sei Investments Co. Has $98.36 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,404 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $98,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 64.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in SEA by 60,382.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in SEA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock traded up $6.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,631,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.86. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $135.28 and a 12 month high of $344.77. The stock has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

