Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $226,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PYPL traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $288.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,903,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,335. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.99. The company has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.