Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Boston Scientific worth $201,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,050 shares of company stock valued at $18,107,216. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

