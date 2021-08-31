Seigniorage Shares Hits Market Cap of $835,891.98 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $835,891.98 and approximately $59,070.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

