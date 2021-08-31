Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in August

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Senex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Senex Energy alerts:

Shares of VPTOF opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Senex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.