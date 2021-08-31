Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.99 EPS

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SERA stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SERA. Cowen began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

