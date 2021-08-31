Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $799.50 Million

Brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post sales of $799.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $825.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $773.70 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $918.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,803 shares of company stock valued at $29,948,804 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,960. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

