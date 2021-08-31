SG Capital Management LLC Invests $4.71 Million in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. Calix comprises approximately 1.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at about $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Calix by 185.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after buying an additional 1,524,362 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at about $41,095,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after acquiring an additional 383,210 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,065,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CALX traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 248,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

