SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $9 Million Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,000. OSI Systems comprises approximately 2.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 76,426.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 15.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,431. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.