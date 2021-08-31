Shard Hits Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. Shard has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $7,307.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shard has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,344,482 coins and its circulating supply is 33,344,482 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

