Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4355 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.29.
OTCMKTS:SIHBY opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.
About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development
