Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4355 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.29.

OTCMKTS:SIHBY opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangdong Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

