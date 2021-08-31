Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Rises By 26.0%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AABVF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Aberdeen International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

