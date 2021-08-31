Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Rises By 26.0%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
AABVF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Aberdeen International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.37.
About Aberdeen International
