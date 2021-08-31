Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Expands By 45.4%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the July 29th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:AFT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $16.09.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,271,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.