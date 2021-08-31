Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Drops By 38.2%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ARGGY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. 4,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,353. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.