Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Grows By 69.8%

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the July 29th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.0 days.

Shares of BNMDF stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banca Mediolanum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

