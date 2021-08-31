Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Grows By 69.8%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the July 29th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.0 days.

Shares of BNMDF stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banca Mediolanum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.