Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Decreases By 29.5%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the July 29th total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGIFF shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of CGIFF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

