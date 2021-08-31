Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Increases By 67.7%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. City Developments has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. City Developments’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

