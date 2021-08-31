Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Drops By 34.8%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the July 29th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Code Chain New Continent stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. Code Chain New Continent has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 182.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

