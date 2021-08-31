Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expands By 43.4%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the July 29th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

