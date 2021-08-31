Short Interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Expands By 28.5%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the July 29th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

NYSE DD opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

