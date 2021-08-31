Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Increases By 55.6%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 385,100 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days.

CAHPF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

CAHPF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,602. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

